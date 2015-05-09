How much TV do you watch?

It depends on whether I’m working —at the moment I’m catching up on a lot, although I wonder where the tipping point will be when it comes to dark drama. I’ve had enough of watching women get abused. Oh, I forgot about Game of Thrones! Last year I went through all of it.

Would you like a part in it?

It depends on the part. I love Daenerys [played by Emilia Clarke], she’s awesome, but the amazing characters are all there already, and the rest are more... temporary! I feel like I’ve been quite miserable on telly lately so I would love to have a go at some comedy.