Jessica Raine: "I’ve been quite miserable on telly lately - I'd love to have a go at some comedy"
The Bafta nominee for best Drama Series has had enough of watching women get abused on telly, and admires Emilia Clarke's Daenerys
How much TV do you watch?
It depends on whether I’m working —at the moment I’m catching up on a lot, although I wonder where the tipping point will be when it comes to dark drama. I’ve had enough of watching women get abused. Oh, I forgot about Game of Thrones! Last year I went through all of it.
Would you like a part in it?
It depends on the part. I love Daenerys [played by Emilia Clarke], she’s awesome, but the amazing characters are all there already, and the rest are more... temporary! I feel like I’ve been quite miserable on telly lately so I would love to have a go at some comedy.
What do you find funny?
Catastrophe was incredible. It’s deceptively difficult to make something so sharp, that looks so simple — thank you, Sharon Horgan and Rob Delaney!
How many screens do you have at home?
Just a telly and an iPad. I prefer watching on TV if I can — my sofa is ridiculously sinky into-y — lights low, glass of wine...
Audience Award favourite?
Game of Thrones. It’s a totally encompassing, thematic, genius piece of television.
More like this
Who should win best drama series at Bafta 2015?