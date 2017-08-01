The former Doctor Who star showed off her grandfather on Instagram, with a photo of the pair in period dress captioned "When your Grandad comes to work day. #manincrowd".

And that's not all the picture gives away: it looks like Victoria is expecting another child. Which one? Well, we’re going to guess it's baby number two Edward (Victoria's successor – the monarch had nine children overall) after the young Queen gave birth to her first child, Victoria, at the end of series one.

What else can we expect from series two? Well, it's likely we'll see the young monarch struggling with her new maternal role with creator Daisy Goodwin suggesting that the course of true love "does not run smooth" for Victoria and Albert.

There will be eight episodes in the upcoming second season, featuring Dame Diana Rigg and Line of Duty’s Martin Compston in new roles.

Victoria is due to return to ITV in the autumn, with a two-hour Christmas special following in December