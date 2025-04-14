"She was as wise and funny as anyone I ever met, as well as being very pretty and kind, and talented as both an actress and writer. An instinctively empathetic person who was loved by everyone who met her. We spoke on the phone almost every day for the past 40 years."

Marsh was born in 1934 and started appearing on screen in TV episodes in the 1950s and '60s. She appeared in episodes of shows including The Saint and The Informer, before later starring in series such as 9 to 5 and The House of Eliott, which she co-created.

Over the years, she appeared in three roles in Doctor Who. She first played Joan of England in First Doctor story The Crusade, before returning to play Sara Kingdom in The Daleks' Master Plan. She later played Morgaine in Seventh Doctor story Battlefield.

She also had roles in films including Cleopatra, Alfred Hitchcock's Frenzy and Willow. In the latter, she played Queen Bavmorda – a role revisited through archive footage in the 2022 Willow follow-up series, marking her final on-screen appearance.

Marsh was perhaps best known for co-creating period drama Upstairs, Downstairs along with Eileen Atkins. She also starred in the series, playing parlourmaid Rose Buck in all seasons of the show, between 1971 and 1975.

She received both a Royal Television Society award in 1971 and an Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in 1975 for her role in the series.

Marsh was also the only original cast member from the ITV series to return for the BBC's revival of Upstairs, Downstairs, reprising her role.

Marsh was forced to scale back her acting commitments following a stroke in 2011, but still appeared in a 2014 episode of Grantchester.

She was married to Doctor Who's Third Doctor star Jon Pertwee between 1955 and 1960.

She was also made an Officer of the British Empire (OBE) for services to drama in 2012.

Fans have been paying tribute to Marsh on social media, with one writing in a post: "So sad to hear that actress and writer Jean Marsh has passed away.

Ad

"Loved her performances in so many stage, screen and TV roles, from The Twilight Zone, Danger Man, The Saint, Gideon's Way, Upstairs, Downstairs, and always electric in theatre productions."