All the five surviving characters will reappear in the new series next year, which means a return for James Nesbitt’s hapless, cheeky Adam as well as Robert Bathurst (David), Hermione Norris (Karen), John Thomson (Pete), and Fay Ripley (Jenny).

"To be without her has been sad really," Nesbitt said about filming without Baxendale, although he promised a special tribute to Rachel in the opening episode. "We just wanted to get a little tribute to her in the first episode which I hope she sees."

Cold Feet is set to return on ITV later this year.