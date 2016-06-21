James Nesbitt's Adam Williams is back in first new Cold Feet trailer
Almost 13 years on, what's his life like now?
A teaser for the revival of Cold Feet was aired during half time of the England vs Slovakia Euro 2016 match.
Taking place 13 years after the original Cold Feet series, we discover how Adam (James Nesbitt) has coped raising his now-teenage son after his wife Rachel (Helen Baxendale) was killed in the penultimate episode of series five.
All the five surviving characters will reappear in the new series next year, which means a return for James Nesbitt’s hapless, cheeky Adam as well as Robert Bathurst (David), Hermione Norris (Karen), John Thomson (Pete), and Fay Ripley (Jenny).
"To be without her has been sad really," Nesbitt said about filming without Baxendale, although he promised a special tribute to Rachel in the opening episode. "We just wanted to get a little tribute to her in the first episode which I hope she sees."
Cold Feet is set to return on ITV later this year.