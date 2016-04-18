"It's a mutually agreed decision by all parties," the broadcaster told RadioTimes.com of the series end, noting that the drama has always been commissioned one series at a time. Both actresses have mentioned in recent interviews that they thought this would be their last outing as characters Rachel Bailey and Janet Scott. "We totally respect that decision," a spokesperson for ITV added.

The series was based on an idea conceived by Suranne Jones and pal Sally Lindsay and launched in 2011 to critical acclaim. The characters of the two female detectives were created by BAFTA and RTS award winning writer and playwright Sally Wainwright – the woman behind Happy Valley, Last Tango in Halifax and Unforgiven – and retired detective Diane Taylor, who helped shape the series from her experiences of working within the Greater Manchester Police Force.

This final three-parter will unravel a single crime story, billed as "one of the biggest and darkest cases they have ever had to face".

Scott & Bailey continues Wednesday at 9:00pm on ITV