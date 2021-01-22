It’s A Sin actor Omari Douglas praises Russell T Davies: “I felt an immediate honour to be involved with something so profound”
The Channel 4 AIDS drama marks Douglas' first TV role.
Russell T Davies’ drama It’s A Sin is set to begin on Friday, chronicling the impact of the AIDS epidemic on a group of gay friends in 1980s London.
Ahead of its release, one of its young stars, Omari Douglas, spoke to Radio Times about what it was like working with the former Doctor Who showrunner and Years & Years creator.
“I was just completely transfixed by it all, by how vibrant and brilliant the characters were,” Douglas said, reflecting on reading the script for the first time. “I felt an immediate honour to be involved with such a prolific writer’s work, on something so profound, [in terms of] the community that we’re engaging with.”
The five parter, which is loosely based on It’s A Sin creator Davies’ own life experiences, sheds a light on how the AIDS crisis developed in the UK.
“I hope that it means that people will really engage with what was happening then, because I don’t think we’ve seen it from a British perspective before, how HIV and AIDS and the management of it unfolded in this country,” he added.
The actor is joined by a stellar cast, including Olly Alexander, Neil Patrick Harris and Stephen Fry.
Additional reporting by Alex Moreland.
It’s A Sin starts Friday 22nd Jan, 9pm on Channel 4. All episodes will be available on All4 after the first episode has broadcast. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.