It’s A Sin actor Omari Douglas praises Russell T Davies: “I felt an immediate honour to be involved with something so profound”

Russell T Davies’ drama It’s A Sin is set to begin on Friday, chronicling the impact of the AIDS epidemic on a group of gay friends in 1980s London.

Advertisement

Ahead of its release, one of its young stars, Omari Douglas, spoke to Radio Times about what it was like working with the former Doctor Who showrunner and Years & Years creator.

“I was just completely transfixed by it all, by how vibrant and brilliant the characters were,” Douglas said, reflecting on reading the script for the first time. “I felt an immediate honour to be involved with such a prolific writer’s work, on something so profound, [in terms of] the community that we’re engaging with.”

'It's all the drama Mick, I just love it!' Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Drama newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

The five parter, which is loosely based on It’s A Sin creator Davies’ own life experiences, sheds a light on how the AIDS crisis developed in the UK.

“I hope that it means that people will really engage with what was happening then, because I don’t think we’ve seen it from a British perspective before, how HIV and AIDS and the management of it unfolded in this country,” he added.

The actor is joined by a stellar cast, including Olly Alexander, Neil Patrick Harris and Stephen Fry.

Additional reporting by Alex Moreland.

Advertisement

It’s A Sin starts Friday 22nd Jan, 9pm on Channel 4. All episodes will be available on All4 after the first episode has broadcast. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.