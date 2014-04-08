Some of our favourite TV shows hail from across the pond – and when it comes to making decisions about whether we'll get to watch more of Alicia Florrick, Sheldon Cooper or Lesley Knope, the ball is very much in the US networks' court.

So, we've scoured the internet for the facts (and some well-informed rumours) to give you a guide to which shows are coming back. And which are getting thrown out in the trash. (Sorry, rubbish bin.)

Renewed

2 Broke Girls (CBS, E4) season 4

More like this

Mom (CBS, ITV2) season 2

Elementary (CBS, Sky Living) season 3

The Big Bang Theory (CBS, E4) seasons 8, 9 and 10

Two and a Half Men (CBS, Comedy Central) season 12

Blue Bloods (CBS, Sky Atlantic) season 5

Hawaii Five-0 (CBS, Sky 1) season 5

The Good Wife (CBS, More 4) season 6

Bones (Fox, Sky Living) season 10

Glee (Fox, Sky 1) season 6

The Following (Fox, Sky Atlantic) season 3

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Fox, E4) season 2

The Mindy Project (Fox, E4) season 3

New Girl (Fox, E4) season 4

The Blacklist (NBC, Sky Living) season 2

Chicago Fire (NBC, Sky Living) season 3

Grimm (NBC, Watch) season 4

Arrow (The CW, Sky 1) season 3

The Vampire Diaries (The CW, ITV2) season 6

Bates Motel (A&E, Universal) season 3

Nurse Jackie (Showtime, Sky Atlantic) season 7

Looking (HBO, Sky Atlantic) season 2

Girls (HBO, Sky Atlantic) season 4

The Newsroom (HBO, Sky Atlantic) season 3 (final season)

The Walking Dead (AMC, Fox) season 5

Masters of Sex (Showtime, Channel 4) season 2

Suits (USA, Dave) season 4

Homeland (Showtime, Channel 4) season 4

Likely to be renewed

Castle (ABC, Alibi) season 7

Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD (ABC, Channel 4) season 2

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC, Sky Living) season 11

Modern Family (ABC, Sky 1) season 6

Scandal (ABC, More 4) season 4

Nashville (ABC, More 4) season 3

Revenge (ABC, E4) season 4

Parks and Recreation (NBC, BBC4) season 7

About A Boy (NBC, Sky 1) season 2

Hart of Dixie (The CW, Really) season 4

Beauty and the Beast (The CW, Watch) season 3

Veep (HBO, Sky Atlantic) season 4

True Detective (HBO, Sky Atlantic) season 2

Cancelled

Hostages (CBS, Channel 4)

Raising Hope (Fox, Sky 1)

Boss (Starz, More 4)

Mob City (TNT, Fox)

Hello Ladies (HBO, Sky Atlantic)

Family Tree (HBO, BBC2)

Low Winter Sun (AMC, FOX)

The Client List (A&E, Lifetime)

The Glades (A&E, Alibi)

Being Human (Syfy, Watch)

Boardwalk Empire (HBO, Sky Atlantic)

Likely to be cancelled

Suburgatory (ABC, E4)

Betrayal (ABC, Channel 5)

Revolution (NBC, Sky 1)

Hannibal (NBC, Sky Living)

Dracula (NBC, Sky Living)

Believe (NBC, Watch)

Star Crossed (The CW, Sky 1)

[Note: a show being recommissioned in the US doesn't mean it has been confirmed to air in the UK.]

Have we missed your favourite American series off the list? Let us know in the comment box below...

Advertisement

Follow @RadioTimes