Charlie Crews tries to solve the mystery of the crime and rebuild his life on the outside, along with his detective partner, Dani Reese (Sarah Shahi) and housemate Ted Earley (Adam Arkin).

Life aired for two series on NBC, where (on the website) subscribers can still find it. It can also be watched on US streaming service, hulu.

The mystery of where UK viewers can watch is has now been solved and justice has been brought to its fans.

The entire show is available to stream on Netflix.

