According to numerous reports, the film's screenwriter Kelly Marcell has condensed all three of EL James' naughty novels into one script. So the ENTIRE plot, plus all those racy bedroom exploits, might be told in one movie – and Fifty Shades Darker and Fifty Shades Freed may never be coming to a cinema near you.

The rumours began when it was revealed that the film's stars Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson were set to arrive in Tenerife next month to film honeymoon scenes. Fans of the bestselling novels will know that these scenes don't appear until the third book, Fifty Shades Freed.

Turning three popular novels into one film would be a surprise move, bucking the recent Hollywood trend for long-running franchises and splitting books into multiple films... Yep, we're looking at you, Peter Jackson.

More like this

Fifty Shades of Grey, is directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson and based on the novels by EL James. The film is set to hit cinemas in February 2015.

Advertisement

Follow @RadioTimes