Yes, that’s right, it turns out that all you have to do to learn Game of Thrones secrets is gamify the process of giving spoilers, with on-screen sisters Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark) and Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) suggesting a few hints (some of which are untrue) that could have major repercussions for the series.

First off, let’s start with Sophie Turner’s two truths and a lie:

“Ramsay dies.” “Lady Stoneheart returns.” “Arya checks three people off her list.”

Obviously, her first suggestion – the death of Iwan Rheon’s sadistic Lord Bolton – would be a major crowdpleaser, so we have all our fingers crossed that that one turns out to be true. Meanwhile, Lady Stoneheart seems most likely to be the lie, referring to a plotline in the novels where Michelle Fairley’s Catelyn Stark was raised from the dead like Jon Snow to exact revenge on the people of Westeros. However, the time for this storyline seems to have passed in the show, and it’s unlikely Fairley would return to play a mute, heavily made up zombie.

And as for that last suggestion about Arya’s death list, well, it’s quite revealing when set alongside Maisie Williams’ two truths and lie, included below:

“Arya goes to Westeros, back over the sea.” “Arya is in the trailer more times than people have realized, because they don’t realize it’s her.” “Arya doesn’t cross any more names off her list.”

We’re calling it – that last line is the lie, while the other reference to her list from Turner was a truth. Just think about it – if Arya returns to Westeros and takes on disguises (as hinted in her first and second suggestions), how easy would it be for her to get close to one of the remaining enemies on her list? Those people are, by the way: Cersei, Walder Frey, Melisandre, Beric Dondarrion, Thoros of Myr, Ilyn Payne, and The Mountain.

Combined with Turner’s suggestions, these new revelations make it seem very likely that one of these characters might become a victim of the newly deadly Arya, and frankly we can’t wait to see when it happens.

Unless of course the pair of them were adhering to their HBO training all along and were telling nothing but fibs. But that would just be super annoying.

Game of Thrones continues next Monday at 2am and 9pm on Sky Atlantic