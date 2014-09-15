The drama, written by Danny Brocklehurst (The Street, Shameless) is set in a car salesroom in the north of England and according to the BBC “focuses on “a group of compelling characters all dealing with every day dilemmas and what happens when the lies people tell to keep their heads above water spin out of control with sometimes tragic, sometimes funny consequences”.

Stewart-Wilson will also be seen playing a “kooky novelist” in New Disney Channel series Evermoor (see picture) which begins airing world-wide on the Disney Channel on October 10. The four-part drama follows a "blended" American and British family as they settle in a spooky house in the English countryside.

As we revealed last week, Stewart-Wilson is keen to return to The Inbetweeners despite the protestations of writers Damon Beesley and Iain Morris that the second big screen outing will be the last we see of Will, Jay, Simon and Neil.

“I just think it would be crazy not to,” she told RadioTimes.com of the comedy which has run to three Channel 4 series and two feature films.

A BBC spokesperson said she could not confirm Stewart-Wilson's casting because contracts had not been finalised.

Ordinary Lies is due to air in spring 2015.