Here's everything you need to know about Hunters...

When is Hunters on Amazon Prime Video?

The series will debut on Amazon Prime Video on Friday 21st February 2020.

What is Hunters about?

Set in 1977's New York City, Hunters follows a motley crew that includes a lock-picker, a spy, a soldier, a master of disguise and two weapons experts, who have assembled to hunt Nazis hiding in the United States.

Upon discovery of a genocidal plot to establish a Fourth Reich in the USA, the hunters set out to put an end to the horrifying plan.

However, they'll face obstacles along the way, as an FBI agent closes in on the group for their own violent tactics and the bodies they leave behind.

Is Hunters based on a true story?

The series is said to have been "inspired by true events," but Hunters isn't based on any single real-life case.

Rather, it likely draws inspiration from a variety of different Nazi hunters to have emerged since the end of the Second World War.

For example, Nakam (which is Hebrew for revenge) was the name of a group of Holocaust survivors who formed to seek vengeance for the six million Jewish people who died at the hands of the Nazis.

There were also many non-violent Nazi hunters, the most famous of which being Simon Wiesenthal, a Holocaust survivor who devoted his life to tracking down war criminals so they could face justice in court.

Who is in the cast of Hunters?

Logan Lerman in Hunters

The cast of Hunters is led by Al Pacino, a legendary actor who built his career on classic films like Serpico and The Godfather. This is his first main role in a television series, having previously worked almost exclusively in film and stage productions.

Pacino plays one of the founding members of The Hunters, while Logan Lerman (Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief) plays a new recruit taking his first steps into their world of vengeance.

Tiffany Boone (The Following) plays a lock-picker called Roxy Jones, while Kate Mulvany (Lambs of God) plays Sister Harriet, a spy masquerading as a nun.

Louis Ozawa Changchien (The Man in the High Castle) plays Joe Torrance, a trained soldier who joins the band of hunters, while How I Met Your Mother's Josh Radnor will become a so-called master of disguise called Lonny Flash.

Last but not least, Carol Kane (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) and Saul Rubinek (Warehouse 13) play a couple of weapons experts by the name of Mindy and Murray Markowitz.

Dylan Baker (The Americans) will take on a villainous role as Biff Simpson, a leading figure in the plotting Nazi group that the hunters go up against.

Rounding out the main cast are Jerrika Hinton (Grey's Anatomy), Greg Austin (Mr Selfridge) and Lena Olin (Riviera).

Academy Award winning writer Jordan Peele (Get Out) has an executive producer role on Hunters.

Is there a trailer for Hunters?

Yes indeed, the Hunters trailer is linked below for your viewing pleasure.