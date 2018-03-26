Davies cast Hollander as Dylan Thomas in his 2014 biopic A Poet in New York, and it was during the making of that BBC drama that the idea first took flight.

Hugo's story, which has been captured on film and TV a number of times, is set in 1482 and revolves around the love between hunchback Quasimodo, the Cathedral's half-blind and deaf bell-ringer, and a beautiful woman called Esmerelda. Esmerelda is lusted after by a number of the story's key villains including the main antagonist Frollo, Archdeacon of Notre Dame. She shows kindness to Quasimodo when he is punished and his ill-fated love for her drives the story.

According to sources the production is seeking potential US and French co-production partners, but all concerned are said to be “optimistic” it will happen, RadioTimes.com understands.

The story became a classic 1939 film starring Charles Laughton as Quasimodo (above) as well as a 1956 French film starring Anthony Quinn and Gina Lollobrigida. It was also re-told by Disney in a 1996 animation.