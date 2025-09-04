But when and where will the new four-part series be available to watch in the UK, and are fans able to watch it now?

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Lynley in the UK.

How to watch Lynley in the UK?

Leo Suter as DI Tommy Lynley and Sofia Barclay as DS Barbara Havers. BBC

Lynley arrived on BritBox in the US on Thursday 4th September 2025 – however, fans in the UK will unfortunately have to wait a little longer to see it.

The show will air this side of the pond on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

When will Lynley air on BBC One?

Daniel Mays as DCI Brian Nies in Lynley. BBC

An exact release date for Lynley on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK has yet to be announced.

However, the BBC has said that the series will "launch this autumn" – meaning there shouldn't be too long to wait until the episodes arrive.

What is Lynley about?

Leo Suter as DI Tommy Lynley and Sofia Barclay as DS Barbara Havers in Lynley. BBC

Lynley is a new adaptation of Elizabeth George's best-selling novels, which were previously adapted for The Inspector Lynley Mysteries. That series starred Nathaniel Parker and Sharon Small and ran for six seasons between 2001 and 2007.

The synopsis for this new series says: "Tommy Lynley is a brilliant police detective but an outsider in the force – simply by virtue of his aristocratic upbringing.

"He is paired with Barbara Havers, a sergeant with a maverick attitude and a working-class background. With seemingly nothing in common and against all odds, the mismatched duo of Lynley and Havers become a formidable team, bonded by their desire to see justice done.

"His brain and her spirit – his knowledge and her instincts. It is only through working side by side do they both find where they truly belong."

Who stars in Lynley?

Lynley. BBC

The cast of Lynley will be led by Leo Suter (Vikings: Valhalla) as Tommy Lynley, while Sofia Barclay (Ted Lasso) will play Barbara Havers.

Meanwhile, other key roles will be played by Daniel Mays (Magpie Murders), Niamh Walsh (The Sandman), Michael Workeye (The Stolen Girl) and Joshua Sher (Vera).

Here's a list of the central cast members for Lynley:

Leo Suter as Inspector Lynley

Sofia Barclay as DS Barbara Havers

Daniel Mays as DCI Brian Nies

Niamh Walsh as Helen Clyde

Michael Workeye as Tony Bakare

Joshua Sher as Simon St James

Is there a trailer for Lynley?

You can watch the BritBox trailer for Lynley here.

Lynley is coming to the BBC soon.

