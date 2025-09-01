Set in the latter half of the 19th century, the drama begins with the four Guinness children – Arthur, Edward, Anne and Ben – grieving the death of their father.

However, when it's revealed that Arthur and Edward have been given joint stewardship of the brewery, all hell soon breaks loose, with the footage teasing a toxic family feud.

You can watch the trailer below:

The trailer also gives fans a first look at Norton in action as Guinness factory foreman Sean Rafferty, a character caught up in the family's turbulent affairs, as he tells Arthur: "The death of your father has served to poke a stick in a hornet's nest."

Speaking about Norton's character, Knight previously told Tudum: “Rafferty is one of the most extraordinary aspects of this series. His relationship with the family depicts how modern the story actually is."

The Guinnesses will be portrayed by Shardlake's Anthony Boyle, Disclaimer's Louis Partridge The Responder's Emily Fairn and Normal People's Fionn O'Shea, who play Arthur, Edward, Anne and Benjamin, respectively.

Jack Gleeson, Derva Kirwan and Niamh McCormack will also appear.

House of Guinness is coming to Netflix on Thursday 25th September 2025.

