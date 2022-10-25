Her father Owen (Ian Lloyd Anderson) has landed in custody under suspicion of the unspeakable crime, but there are plenty of questions still needing to be answered.

Channel 5 drama The House Across the Street wraps up tonight, and viewers are on the edge of their seats to find out who is responsible for the death of young girl Emily Winter.

In an exclusive clip for readers of RadioTimes.com, local woman Claudia (Shirley Henderson) – who has taken great interest in the case – visits Owen in prison, but he was expecting to see his wife, Sabine (Lisa Dwyer Hogg).

Their intense conversation can be seen below, ending with a shock revelation. Watch now:

In the unnerving clip, Owen is devastated to discover that his own wife seemingly believes the accusations levelled against him, which is why she couldn't bring herself to see him in person.

"Has she said something? Does she believe them?" he asks breathlessly. "Does she think that I--"

Claudia interrupts: "I don't think she's well. She's been saying some strange things to me."

The House Across the Street also stars Line of Duty alum Craig Parkinson, who said he hoped the show demonstrated that there is more to him than the "bent copper".

The House Across the Street concludes tonight, Tuesday 25th October 2022, at 9pm on Channel 5. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

