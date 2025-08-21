Hostage creator on "terrifying" dilemma of reflecting real-world politics in drama
Keeping up with modern news cycle is no easy feat.
Netflix's Hostage explores the nerve-shredding events that unfold when a British prime minister and a French president are targeted by a mysterious group seeking to enforce its will.
Embattled PM Abigail Dalton (Suranne Jones) is in the midst of a domestic crisis in urgent need of resolution, but it will require co-operation from the abrasive President Vivienne Toussaint (Julie Delpy).
No doubt some viewers will be seeking to draw parallels between the two leaders and real-life politicians, with Hostage writer Matt Charman telling crowds at a premiere panel that it's difficult to keep up with fast-moving global developments.
"It's kind of terrifying," he began. "During the production, the world is turning and things are happening, and you've got new leaders and new ways of going.
"And you suddenly think to yourself, 'Is this going to be alright?' You want shows to be in dialogue with the world you're in, but if you're not careful – if they're too closely in dialogue – then they get a little bit left behind."
Filming on Hostage commenced in March 2024, just a few months before the UK's latest general election, which saw Rishi Sunak's Conservative government toppled by Keir Starmer's Labour Party.
Meanwhile, in France, President Emmanuel Macron called a snap election in June of last year, which led to a hung parliament as the far-right National Rally and left-wing coalition New Popular Front split the electorate down the middle.
Political sentiments in both countries have continued to evolve rapidly in the year to date, meaning it would be very tough for any show to feel up-to-the-minute, but Charman is hoping that Hostage is "just about still in conversation with the world".
He added: "I wanted a show that would land. [But] it's a political thriller with a small 'p', you know? It's really more of a character thriller: What are these two women going to do? But you want the politics to feel relevant."
In addition to Jones, Delpy and Thomas, the Hostage cast also includes Corey Mylchreest (My Oxford Year), Lucian Msamati (Gangs of London), James Cosmo (Nightsleeper) and Jehnny Beth (Anatomy of a Fall).
