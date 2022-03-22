Elliot (Paul Bradley) and Max (Jo Martin) prepared to perform the risky operation to save her life ; and in typical Jac style, she took charge of all the arrangements.

There was devastating news for Jac (Rosie Marcel) in tonight’s penultimate episode of Holby City (22nd March).

As her health began to deteriorate, Jac sent Sacha (Bob Barrett) to collect a precious belonging from her flat, before instructing Elliot that unless he could remove the tumour entirely, he should leave her to die in theatre.

Meanwhile, there was some joy at least, as Eli (Davood Ghadami) revealed that he and wife Amelia (Lucy Briggs-Owen) were expecting a baby. Their storyline has been one of the show’s strongest final arcs, a testament to both actors who only had a matter of months to develop their characters.

Donna (Jaye Jacobs) was back on the ward and sharing gossip on Henrik’s Hanssen’s (Guy Henry) love life. The man himself was later seen staring longingly at Russ’s (Simon Slater) recent gift - and not just because he wanted to eat the salad! Is there any hope for the pair before Holby’s final curtain?

Read more:

Josh (Trieve Blackwood-Cambridge) was confronted by the mother of Claudia, a friend from his bulimia support group. The woman wrongly blamed Josh for Claudia’s death, leaving him conflicted. Can he overcome this latest setback?

And when a vulnerable man (Hamish Clark) was found badly injured outside the hospital, Josh, Dom (David Ames) and Ange (Dawn Steele) battled to save his life.

Fletch (Alex Walkinshaw) recognised the man as former patient Ken; but when Ken asked after Jac, who had saved his life more than once, Fletch avoided telling him about her condition.

Sacha discovered Jac’s letter to daughter Emma alongside her will, and realised she had already given up hope. He rushed back to the hospital just as Elliot and Max sadly concluded that they couldn’t achieve what they set out to do.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Sacha told Elliot he had done the right thing in ignoring Jac’s ultimatum, but she was left broken by the news that the surgery was unsuccessful.Later, there was a moment where it seemed that Jac had already passed away - until her hand clasped firmly around her treasured locket.

With just one episode of Holby City left on the clock, is Jac’s death now imminent, or will a desperate Elliot find another solution?

Visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.