Filming on location has been tough work for the show's cast. There's no doubt their storylines at Hope Clinic Mission Hospital are difficult.

"The team are both shaken and exhilarated by the challenges they face - and by the time the mission trip is over, some lives are permanently changed," teases the BBC. But thankfully the gang also found time to have a little fun.

Here's Stephen McGann, who plays Doctor Turner, finding time to snap a selfie in the sunshine:

While Victoria Yeates, who stars as Sister Winifred, marvelled at the view from her Cape Town base:

The gang were working weekends to film the festive special, but, as Helen George – aka Nurse Trixie – revealed on Instagram, it wasn't so bad...

The cast also had days off to enjoy their spectacular surroundings, whether they chose to get out of breath...

Me and @LauraMain1 celebrating our chatty ascent of Table Mountain with a wee Turner selfie :-) pic.twitter.com/zmMV5aQV2L — Stephen McGann (@StephenMcGann) April 19, 2016

South Africa latest: Laura and Jack get sporty for the local community :-) https://t.co/8x3RLWdyJY pic.twitter.com/kCxRrnGxkU — Call The Midwife (@CallTheMidwife1) April 20, 2016

Mess around on boats...

Hang out with dolphins...

Sample local plonk...

Or wander through cactus forests.

They also met up after shooting to eat together by the seashore:

Our #callthemidwife cast and crew relax in Cape Town on their first day off from filming the Christmas Special :-) pic.twitter.com/s7sJJD8myw — Call The Midwife (@CallTheMidwife1) April 10, 2016

It's a tough life, eh?

The cast of Call the Midwife will finish filming the Christmas special and upcoming episodes, which will see the return of Miranda Hart's Chummy, in the UK later this year.