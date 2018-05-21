Red Nose Day director Emma Freud announced the competition with a video message from Vanessa Kirby, who explains that the winner will be able to have a cuppa with herself and Matt Smith, and graze on scones buttered by The Queen herself (Claire Foy, that is).

The winner (if US-based) will be flown to London, where they will also be put up in a swanky hotel and taken on a tour of Windsor Castle and the Buckingham Palace grounds to complete the royal experience. The competition costs $10 to enter, and all proceeds will go towards Red Nose Day funds dedicated to alleviating the suffering of children living in poverty. You can throw your hat in the ring here.

Check out Vanessa Kirby's announcement video below.

Alongside the show's primary trifecta, other cast members Victoria Hamilton (the Queen Mother), Jared Harris (King George VI), Alex Jennings (Duke of Windsor) and Greg Wise (Lord Mountbatten) complete the royal representation at the tea party.