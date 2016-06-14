https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=spjJOcnt3os

But if he thought that exciting moment meant his Game of Thrones experience had peaked, he was quite wrong – because the series producers had plans for him.

“I was contacted by the Game of Thrones producers after I was on Kimmel, and they asked if I wanted to be on the show and I was like ‘Yes!'” Love told CTV News.

“I was like ‘I’ll wrestle a bear naked, I don’t care. I’ll do whatever you want me to do!’ So then I contacted them back afterwards and was like ‘I don’t know what your plan is for me, but it would really mean a lot to me if you gave me one of those trademark gruesome death scenes.'”

“They wrote me back and they basically said ‘Actually Steve that was exactly what we had in mind. You’ll bite the bullet, don’t worry.'”

Anyone who saw this week’s Game of Thrones (where he played one of the Brotherhood without Banners in the weird kissing scene) can verify that he got his wish, thanks to the Hound.

See, gory death-dreams can come true. How nice.

Game of Thrones continues on Sky Atlantic on Monday at 2am and 9.00pm