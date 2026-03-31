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Heated Rivalry star Kaden Connors reveals his hopes for Sasha's story in season 2
Kaden Connors teases what he'd like to see happen in the next run of the hugely popular ice hockey romance.
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Published: Tuesday, 31 March 2026 at 5:04 pm
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