One of the biggest TV hits of recent times, Heated Rivalry, first aired at the end of last year in many territories, and while viewers in the UK had to wait until this year to see the episodes, fans all around the globe are in agreement on one thing – they want to see more.

Well, we've got good news and bad news. Thankfully for them, the show was renewed very soon after the first season debuted, but unfortunately they will have to wait a good while longer until the new season arrives on our screens.

Show creator Jacob Tierney and executive producer Brendan Brady gave an update on the new season's production when speaking on CBS Mornings (as reported by The Hollywood Reporter).

Tierney said they’re writing the second season now, with cameras set to roll in August. This means the show would return sometime in 2027.

Tierney said: "There will be more Heated Rivalry on your TVs, like, truly, as soon as humanly possible."

Meanwhile, Brady added that "like the best parts of this show", fans should "enjoy the yearn" of waiting for season 2.

Earlier this year, Scott Hunter star François Arnaud teased that the Heated Rivalry universe could expand beyond just the one show, with Tierney having apparently suggested that his character could get a spin-off.

"I know there’s a lot of conversations around many possible iterations of that," he said when asked about his Scott’s future on Andy Cohen Live.

He added: "I’m hearing all sorts of things. There’s potential a side project that would focus on Scott but I don’t know what that would look like either. I’ve read the books, and in the books Scott buys this sports bar that Kip goes to.”

Arnaud said that he's "not contracted to do anything" at this point, but that he will "happily go back, obviously".

The series is based on the Game Changers series of novels by Rachel Reid, with fans currently looking forward to the third instalment covering the romance between Shane and Ilya.

Earlier this week, Reid revealed that the new novel, titled Unrivaled, will now be released on 1 June 2027, almost a year after it was originally supposed to come out, due to health reasons.

Reid, who was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2023, explained on Instagram that her symptoms have “gotten a bit worse”, which has made “it difficult physically to write”.

She added: “Ultimately it’s going to be a much better book and that’s the most important thing to me, and I think it’s going to be better for the readers and better for the characters."

