The cancellation of period Marvel TV series Agent Carter was a disappointment for many, with Hayley Atwell’s 1940s spy adventures (spun off from her role as Peggy Carter in the first Captain America film) taken off the air after just two series last year.

Advertisement

However, it now turns out that Atwell will be back in the role sooner than anyone expected. No, it’s not another series or Peggy’s own movie – Atwell is set to reprise her part in Avengers cartoon Avengers Assemble, the new series of which is called Avengers: Secret Wars.