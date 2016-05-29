There's no word yet on whether the streaming service is even in discussions for a revival – in the past they've rescued the likes of Longmire and The Killing – but, should a network be willing, star Hayley Atwell is more than keen to continue the story.

Asked at MegaCon, Orlando over the weekend whether she'd be interested in revisiting the series on Netflix, Atwell replied: "Yes, 100%. I love Peggy. I love the people working on this project. A privilege and an honour to bring her back to the fans."

It's certainly what fans want to hear, but Atwell's schedule is looking rather busy of late with her brand new show Conviction which ABC recently gave a series order. Will she even have time to step back into Peggy Carter's shoes?