She now adds one more to the collection of awards for her crime drama series starring Sarah Lancashire. A third and final series is in the pipeline, though don't hold your breath – it won't air until 2018 at the earliest.

The ceremony also brought good news for The Night Manager. The BBC spy drama starring Tom Hiddleston may have been cruelly neglected at the Bafta TV Awards – it didn't pick up a single nomination – but it took home two gongs at the Bafta TV Craft Awards.

The John Le Carré adaptation took the prizes for Editing: Fiction and Sound: Fiction at the awards show, which celebrates behind the scenes talent in TV production. The ceremony was hosted by Stephen Mangan in London on Sunday evening.

Netflix's big budget show The Crown won in two categories as well, including (of course) Best Costume Design. The period drama, which stars Claire Foy and Matt Smith, has featured stunning royal gowns including wedding and coronation dresses fit for a queen.

Channel 4 drama National Treasure and Planet Earth II also walked away with two awards each, as Bafta recognised the photography and sound teams in David Attenborough's latest stunning nature series.