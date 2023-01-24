In one new BBC picture released ahead of season 3 's next instalment, we see some of Tommy's first moments as a free man. Well, free for now, at least.

After the surprise ending of Happy Valley season 3 episode 4 that saw Tommy Lee Royce (James Norton) escape from prison, viewers have been waiting patiently to find out more about his next steps.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

In the pictures, Royce is atop a large hill staring out at the valleys beneath him and looking exhausted from his presumably long bicycle journey. He's in the same outfit he donned in the Leeds corner shop, so it's likely that he's not stopped since we last saw him.

BBC/Lookout Point/Matt Squire

We then see him in a change of clothes, communicating with an older man, probably to secure some temporary housing. And in another image, we see him sat on a single bed, holding a can of beer and, in another, downing a bottle of liquor.

It looks like Royce is coping with his new situation through alcohol – or could it be giving him the Dutch courage needed for something else?

BBC/Lookout Point/Matt Squire

In other images from the upcoming episode, the Cawood family's devastation is clear as we see an image of a furious-looking Richard (Derek Riddell) chaperoning Ryan (Rhys Connah), likely back to the station.

BBC/Lookout Point/Matt Squire

In evening shots, we can also see Catherine (Sarah Lancashire) and Ryan reunited, with Daniel (Karl Davies) looking shocked as he likely learns of Royce's escape. Of course, it's to be expected that Catherine will be furious at her teenage grandson for disobeying her and Clare to go and see his father being sentenced.

More like this

But it's also likely that Catherine is not only feeling angry, but also scared at what the future could now hold with Royce out of prison.

BBC/Lookout Point/Matt Squire

Similarly, a shot of Ann (Charlie Murphy) shows her looking stunned, possibly watching the news and learning of her kidnapper's escape.

BBC/Lookout Point/Matt Squire

Season 3 of Happy Valley has not only geared up in relation to the expectantly fiery showdown between Tommy and Catherine, but has also focused on the shocking plot line of local pharmacist Faisal Bhatti (Amit Shah).

After murdering Joanna Hepworth (Mollie Winnard) and putting her body in a suitcase, what will Faisal's next steps be? Episode 4 saw her husband Rob (Mark Stanley) discover the body after being visited by an investigating police officer, so it seems likely that Faisal has attempted to frame Rob for Joanna's murder.

BBC/Lookout Point/Matt Squire

In a new image, we can see Faisal staring blankly at his reflection in the mirror. Could his conscience finally be getting the better of him?

While the remaining two episodes of the season leave questions wide open, many viewers do believe that it'll end in deadly carnage for one unlucky character. It seems most people's bets are on Royce reaching an untimely demise, but fan theories continue to swirl around the future of Catherine.

One thing's for certain, though - these new images predict a suitably tense fifth episode, and we cannot wait.

Happy Valley season 3 continues on Sundays at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. The first two seasons are available to watch on iPlayer now.

If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Drama hub for more news and features.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.