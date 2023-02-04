The Sally Wainwright thriller returned from a seven-year hiatus to revisit Sgt Catherine Cawood (Sarah Lancashire) mere days from retirement as she faces one final showdown with Tommy Lee Royce (James Norton).

Everyone is wondering exactly how Happy Valley is going to end tomorrow night, but one fan thinks that the season 3 poster might be telling us the answer.

Last week's episode ended with Royce plotting to run away with his son, Ryan (Rhys Connah), with viewers fearing what extreme lengths he will go to in order to make that happen.

According to Sky News reporter and Happy Valley fan David Chipakupaku, Royce could commit arson in the Happy Valley series finale, as indicated by an inclusion on the season 3 poster.

To the right of the artwork (featured above), Chipakupaku notes Royce's bike discarded on the tarmac and, just above, an enormous fire roaring in the distance.

With the fire yet to have been featured, it seems highly likely that this element of the poster will come into relevance in tomorrow night's finale, although the location affected remains uncertain.

"Is it a house?" asks Chipakupaku, "In which case, does Tommy try to burn Nev’s castle down? Or maybe he sets light to Catherine’s place cos he can’t get a gun?"

Recently, fans have been wondering if Catherine Cawood will die in the Happy Valley finale, with Tommy seemingly out for one last act of revenge – and the official synopsis promising that "scores are settled for good".

Happy Valley is a creation of acclaimed screenwriter Sally Wainwright, with Lancashire and Norton co-starring alongside a cast that also includes Siobhan Finneran, George Costigan, Charlie Murphy and Con O'Neill.

Happy Valley concludes on BBC One at 9pm on Sunday 5th February 2023. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

