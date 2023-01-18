The BBC has shared first-look images of Royce in Sunday's (22nd January) episode, teasing the murderer's significant change in appearance as he prepares for an upcoming court date.

It hasn't been so happy on Happy Valley of late, with Catherine (Sarah Lancashire) still reeling over Ryan (Rhys Connah) secretly visiting his murderous father Tommy Lee Royce (James Norton), and while the criminal might have his son fooled, he's about to transform back into his early series self – quite literally.

So far this season, we've seen the menacing Royce continue his criminal activities from jail with long, unkempt hair, a neglected beard and a large scar across his forehead.

However in Sunday's episode, it looks as though Tommy will be shedding his prison look and transforming back into the terrifying villain we remember from season 1.

Tommy Lee Royce gets a haircut in Happy Valley. BBC

The upcoming instalment, which will be the fourth of this season, will see Tommy smarten up for his "big day in court", while Catherine becomes suspicious and Ryan "finds a new way to defy her".

Is there a chance Tommy could be let out early? Let's hope not.

Earlier this week, the BBC gave fans a sneak peek at the notorious Knezevics, who've been mentioned numerous times this season as the police force try to crack down on the crime family's illegal activities.

This weekend's episode will see gang leader Darius (Alec Secareanu) and Zeljko (Greg Kolpakchi) confront gangsters Ivan and Matja, presumably over their failure to kill Josip before the police caught him last week.

Episode 3 ended with a surprising twist as viewers watched pharmacist Faisal (Amit Shah) finally snap and attempt to bludgeon Joanna (Mollie Winnard) – the diazepam addict he'd been illegally supplying – to death.

While we don't know for certain whether she's definitely dead, we did watch Amit prepare to pump air into her blood via the syringe that was meant for her husband Rob (Mark Stanley). What a cliffhanger!

Happy Valley season 3 continues on Sundays at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. The first two seasons are available to watch on BBC iPlayer now.

