In one new picture released ahead of season 3 episode 4, we see gang leader Darius, played by Alec Secareanu (God's Own Country), along with a character called Zeljko played by Greg Kolpakchi ( Litvinenko ).

Notorious and brutal crime family the Knezevics have plagued Catherine and the rest of the police force since the very first season of Happy Valley , and now, after years of waiting, we're getting our first proper look at them.

In another image, Darius is seen confronting Ivan, while a nervous Matija looks on. Based on everything we know about Darius so far, they have very good reason to be scared.

The official synopsis for the fourth episode of the season says: "As Tommy’s big day approaches, Catherine becomes suspicious, and Ryan finds a new way to defy her."

Ivan (Oliver Huntingdon), Darius (Alec Secareanu) and Matija (Jack Bandeira) in Happy Valley. BBC/Lookout Point/Matt Squire

This season of Happy Valley has continued to deliver intense, emotional sequences followed by truly thrilling twists, as episode 3 saw Faisal's true nature unmasked while also exploring the fallout of Clare's betrayal.

Meanwhile, fans have started theorising that there could be a big twist ahead for Con O'Neill's character Neil Ackroyd, after seeing the dynamic between him and Tommy Lee Royce (James Norton).

This is set to be the final season of Happy Valley, with creator Sally Wainwright saying that "just because it’s been successful, we weren’t going to let it drift on until it became a pale shadow of itself".

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Meanwhile, James Norton said of the show ending: "I have been predicting for the last seven years how she is going to end it so it was really wonderful to read the script and hear her ideas – and they don’t disappoint."

Happy Valley season 3 continues on Sundays at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. The first two seasons are available to watch on BBC iPlayer now.

If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Drama hub for more news and features.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.