The new teaser trailer is our first glimpse of Vergara's transformation into the role of Griselda Blanco, and while the clip doesn't reveal much, it does give us a taste of the formidable nature of her character.

In the trailer, we hear her say: "You've thought about me a lot, haven't you?" The camera pans to a room full of men who are all looking in one direction. "I've heard that you liked my product," she continues.

Soon, we see brief clips of drugs being piled up, money being exchanged and a crowd cheering as she raises a glass to them.

Although she claims they can "make a lot of money together", many of them men snicker at her claim, with one exasperated character saying plainly: "Who is the one in charge?"

There's no answer as the camera finally lands on Vergara's Blanco, who looks far from impressed. Watch the new teaser below:

Along with our first look at Vergara as the "savvy and ambitious Columbian businesswoman", the teaser also finally gives a release date for the anticipated series.

But if the teaser has only notched up your excitement for Griselda, you'll have to wait a little while before it lands on our screens, as it's not set to be released until 25th January 2024.

The new series is inspired by Blanco, a woman who rose from obscurity and "created one of the most profitable cartels in history. In 1970s-80s Miami, Blanco’s lethal blend of unsuspected savagery and charm helped her expertly navigate between business and family, leading her to become widely known as 'the Godmother'," according to the synopsis.

Sofia Vergara as Griselda Blanco in Griselda. Elizabeth Morris/Netflix

Griselda co-creator and executive producer, Eric Newman, is perhaps best known for his work as showrunner for both Narcos and Narcos: Mexico.

Speaking on the release of the teaser trailer and new first-look images, Newman said: ''As a Colombian immigrant and single mother who came to America and built an empire, Sofía shares that personal aspect of this character and her passion for telling her story was undeniably the driving force behind this project.

"What will really surprise viewers is how she encompasses this complete darkness in her performance— a far cry from the beloved comedic star she’s known as. Finding her way to that place was her great challenge on this show, and seeing the successful transformation was a privilege."

Similarly, director and executive producer Andrés Baiz, said: "When we meet Griselda, she is a woman overrun by the male-dominated world around her. We also see her evolution as she makes use of her oppression as a means of terror -- these images provide just a peek into the duality. The duplicity is what I find so fascinating about Griselda, and Sofía Vergara captures her essence fiercely."

Starring alongside Vergara are Alberto Guerra as Dario Sepúlveda, Christian Tappán as Arturo Mesa, Martín Rodríguez as Rivi Ayala, Juliana Aidén Martinez as June Hawkins and Vanessa Ferlito as Carmen Gutiérrez.

Griselda will be available to stream on Netflix from 25th January 2024. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

