As confirmed by Deadline, Grant is set to play the hospital’s new gay chaplain, James, whose "warmth, training and spirituality make him comfortable and confident in any situation", according to the character description.

Sounds like he’ll be a positive addition to the cast, then.

Yet things might not always be plain-sailing for the chaplain, as the description also reveals that "in his personal life, James finds himself at a crossroads where he is open to love and taking great leaps of faith".

More like this

Will those leaps of faith pay off?

The cast of Grey's Anatomy. ABC/Liliane Lathan

Grant will be a familiar face to many after his turn as Leif in the critically-acclaimed Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, which ran for two seasons and won a Primetime Emmy along the way, as well as spawning festive spin-off movie Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas.

One of Zoey’s (Jane Levy) colleagues in the world of coding, Leif started on the same day as the main character, but quickly proved an intimidating presence at SPRQ Point Watch as Zoey scrambled for his approval.

Whether he’ll have quite the same impact on his colleagues at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, we’ll have to wait and see.

Grant joins the long-running medical drama following the departure of Jake Borelli, who will move on from his role as Dr Levi Schmitt in the upcoming season.

Reacting to the announcement of his casting on Instagram, the 30-year-old posted on his Instagram story: "Hey, it’s me! So excited to join this cast."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Grey's Anatomy seasons 1 to 20 are available to stream on Disney Plus.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.