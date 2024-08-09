Grey's Anatomy season 21 casts Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist star as gay hospital chaplain
Almost two decades on, the medical drama is still going strong.
Grey’s Anatomy may have been on our screens for almost two decades now, but it isn’t slowing down anytime soon - regularly announcing new storylines and characters to keep things fresh.
The latest shake-up for the ever-popular ABC show is the introduction of Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist star Michael Thomas Grant to the team.
As confirmed by Deadline, Grant is set to play the hospital’s new gay chaplain, James, whose "warmth, training and spirituality make him comfortable and confident in any situation", according to the character description.
Sounds like he’ll be a positive addition to the cast, then.
Yet things might not always be plain-sailing for the chaplain, as the description also reveals that "in his personal life, James finds himself at a crossroads where he is open to love and taking great leaps of faith".
Will those leaps of faith pay off?
Grant will be a familiar face to many after his turn as Leif in the critically-acclaimed Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, which ran for two seasons and won a Primetime Emmy along the way, as well as spawning festive spin-off movie Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas.
One of Zoey’s (Jane Levy) colleagues in the world of coding, Leif started on the same day as the main character, but quickly proved an intimidating presence at SPRQ Point Watch as Zoey scrambled for his approval.
Whether he’ll have quite the same impact on his colleagues at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, we’ll have to wait and see.
Grant joins the long-running medical drama following the departure of Jake Borelli, who will move on from his role as Dr Levi Schmitt in the upcoming season.
Reacting to the announcement of his casting on Instagram, the 30-year-old posted on his Instagram story: "Hey, it’s me! So excited to join this cast."
