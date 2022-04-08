Grantchester star reveals green light for season 8 negotiations

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com , he said that the cast were "open to negotiations" for another season of Grantchester, but couldn't confirm if discussions would succeed.

Grantchester 's Robson Green has revealed that ITV has "got the green light on negotiations" for a possible eighth season of the crime drama.

However, he did confirm that ITV would be hoping for Charlotte Ritchie (Ghosts) to reprise her new role as Bonnie, which could suggest that her will-they-won't-they relationship with Reverend Will Davenport (Tom Brittney) is destined to progress.

“We're open to negotiations, so they're planning season 8," Green said. "WGBH and ITV would love to do another series. It's just [making sure] that everybody else is up for it too, including Charlotte, including Tom [Brittney] and everybody else.

"So obviously there's the appetite for another series of Grantchester. Whether it'll happen or not is another story, but it's got the green light on negotiations, so to speak. I would say it's on amber," he added.

Grantchester season 7 has proved a difficult one for DI Geordie Keating (Green), as he struggles to win back his estranged wife Cathy (Kacey Ainsworth) after she left him last season.

On Geordie's living situation this season, Green previously told RadioTimes.com: “He's now living with Will in the vicarage. No contact really with the kids, other than fleeting visits. So he's basically lost his anchor.

"Geordie’s happy place and everything that has made him stable has disappeared, so his relationship is now dancing around the abyss. He's living in denial and putting on this act that everything is OK when actually everything is falling apart."

Will and Bonnie in Grantchester season 7 ITV

Grantchester airs Fridays at 9pm on ITV and is available to watch on ITV Hub.

