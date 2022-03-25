Grantchester's Robson Green teases trouble as Cathy gets new admirer

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com , Robson Green teased the story arc, revealing that while the new suitor, Clive, might not be taken seriously by Cathy herself, Geordie gets the wrong idea and is "devastated".

Grantchester season 7 includes another obstacle for DI Geordie Keating (Robson Green) in his quest to win back estranged wife Cathy (Kacey Ainsworth) – with a new rival for her affections who becomes "an incredible irritation" as the season goes on.

“There is this person who enters Cathy's life, but he’s basically barking up the wrong tree, even though Cathy's innocent and friendly intentions are perceived to be something other than that by this guy," Green explained.

"And Geordie obviously views it as Kathy is looking elsewhere and he's obviously devastated. He keeps cropping up and is becoming an incredible irritation, not only to Geordie but also to Cathy as well.

Cathy in ITV's Grantchester ITV

"So that fire needs putting out by Geordie. But Geordie only has eyes for Cathy, as one does when you realise you've lost the love of your life, and you only realise you miss them when you’ve lost them.

"So the scenario, the theme throughout, is boy gets girl, boy loses girl, boy tries to get girl back."

On Geordie's living situation this season, the actor added: “He's now living with Will in the vicarage. No contact really with the kids, other than fleeting visits. So he's basically lost his anchor.

"Geordie’s happy place and everything that has made him stable has disappeared, so his relationship is now dancing around the abyss. He's living in denial and putting on this act that everything is OK when actually everything is falling apart."

Geordie isn't the only one facing romantic troubles this season, after Green previously teased that Tom Brittney’s character, Reverend Will Davenport, would be seeking relationship advice from Geordie.

