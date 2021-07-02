Gossip Girl reboot gets UK broadcaster and will air “later this year”
This just in...
BBC One and BBC iPlayer have snapped up the UK premiere rights to the brand new Gossip Girl reboot, and will begin airing the teen drama series “later this year”.
And if that wasn’t enough, all past seasons of the original Gossip Girl will be made available on iPlayer – meaning that, in addition to the brand new revival, fans can catch up on a box set of all six seasons, which ran from 2007 to 2012.
“The BBC has a rich track record of acquiring some of the best content from around the world to complement our original commissions and we are delighted to be reacquainting existing fans and introducing new viewers to the iconic world of Gossip Girl on BBC iPlayer,” said Dan McGolpin, Director, BBC iPlayer and Channels.
“The original series defined an era and we cannot wait for everyone to see the new series with its exciting new generation.”
#GossipGirl is coming to @BBCiPlayer and @BBCOne later this year, but you didn’t hear it from us. https://t.co/Rj10qVFiOn— BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) July 2, 2021
XOXO pic.twitter.com/CYry9aEAKj
Set in a post-pandemic New York, the new series takes place nine years after the original Gossip Girl blog site went dark.
However, teenage Upper East Siders have a shock in store, as another set of New York private schoolers will be introduced to the social surveillance of Gossip Girl — but in the new guise of an Instagram account.
The upcoming reboot will flout expectations from the very first episode, which will reveal the identity of the mysterious “Gossip Girl”.
However, some things remain the same, with Kristen Bell (The Good Place, Frozen) reprising her role of narrator. Her voice can be heard in a first-look teaser trailer for Gossip Girl.
Gossip Girl will air later in 2021.