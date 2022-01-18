Good Karma Hospital’s Neil Morrissey on “one drawback” of filming season 4

There are a number of juicy storylines to look forward to in the latest chapter, one of which involves Dr Lydia Fonseca’s “complex past”, according to ITV, while Greg (Neil Morrissey) is at risk of deportation, which leaves his future with Lydia (Amanda Redman) in doubt.

The Good Karma Hospital returns for season 4 on Sunday 23rd January, with the titular Indian infirmary as “busy as ever”.

Meanwhile, Dr Ruby Walker (Amrita Acharia) is still shaken following Dr Gabriel Varma’s exit, which leads her to make a number of “rash decisions”.

And there are also two new arrivals at the hospital – Dr Samir Hasan (Harki Bhambra) and Dr Nikita Sharma (Rebecca Ablack) – who are guaranteed to shake up proceedings.

While the latest season of The Good Karma Hospital has the same look and feel as previous episodes, there were some changes off-camera due to the pandemic, which changed how things operated behind the scenes.

“We had separate accommodations [to the crew], which is a shame really because you only get to see the guys on the set,” Neil Morrissey told RadioTimes.com and other press during a Q&A.

“And of course there’s nothing better than when you’ve got nothing to do the following day than going out with [the crew] and getting smashed. We weren’t allowed to do that this time around, which was a shame, but it’s the protocols to keep everybody safe.

“They were bubbled up where they were and we were bubbled up; there were separate [areas] for hair and makeup and wardrobe. It was all to do with the protocols of continuing to be able to film, and that was a real shame. That was the one drawback I’d say.

“Once we were allowed to open up again, we could go out for controlled meals, we could meet up with some members of the crew, but we just stuck very much to the rules that were imposed on us by the government and the army, and also by our production staff – so that was the one drawback this season.

“We had a great time with all the actors, but it would have been lovely to smash a few of the crew at pool as well.”

The Good Karma Hospital season 4 airs on ITV on Sunday 23rd January at 8pm.