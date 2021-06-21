Gillian Anderson says she’s had “discussions” about a fourth season of The Fall

Fans of hit BBC drama, The Fall have long thought that the show was done-and-dusted given the way it wrapped up and the fact that it has now been five years since the most recent series aired.

But it seems there may be some real hope that a new run will be coming, giving us the opportunity to catch up with Gillian Anderson’s DSU Stella Gibson and discover what the character has been up to since we last saw her.

Speaking to Variety, Anderson said of a proposed fourth season: “That’s something we are in discussions about. Even when we ended those three seasons, we talked about the fact that one day [it will come back] maybe in the same way that Prime Suspect came back. There were huge breaks between their seasons. Our writer-creator-director Allan Cubitt has been ready to dip back in and revisit it and her.”

So that is Anderson and Cubitt both onboard and working to make it happen – so surely that must come to something? There is definitely no shortage of stories for Stella to get caught up in and it would be interesting to see her with a bit of a clean break from all that came before.

Anderson recently impressed with her transformative role as Margaret Thatcher in the Netflix drama The Crown, and has also been wowing the critics in Sex Education, so she has certainly been keeping busy since the third series of The Fall drew to a close.

It’s less probable that we’ll see her return to The X-Files, with the star previously announcing her decision today goodbye to her character Dana Scully for good. The move was a blow to fans made even worse by the fact that the 11th, and likely final, season drew to a close with yet another cliffhanger.

But at least we can take comfort in the fact that the signs are good that we”ll see her reprise the role of Stella again – we can’t have everything!

The first three series of The Fall charted Stella’s hunt for serial killer Paul Spector (Jamie Dornan), who met his demise at the end of the third series. Back in 2016, Anderson told Digital Spy, “I’m excited by the idea of potentially revisiting it in a few years, to see what transpires in Stella’s life afterwards.

“That would interest me – and certainly the thought that there is a possibility of playing her again is much more interesting to me than saying goodbye to her. Whether it continues or not, right now I’m not willing to say goodbye to her.”

The Fall is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.