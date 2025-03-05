At just five episodes, the Marlon James drama manages to cram in a lot without feeling overcrowded while retaining a central mystery that keeps fans literally on the edge of their seats.

Following Millie-Jean Black (Tamara Lawrance), the detective returns to Jamaica from the UK and has her world upturned by a missing person's case that also has resonance to her own fraught family history.

Trying to repair a relationship with sister Hibiscus (Chyna McQueen), Millie has to learn that Hibiscus can take care of herself, even if Millie is afraid for her younger sister's welfare.

Things left on quite the open-ended note for the series, and while the case was somewhat shut, there were definitely some loose ends that could lead seamlessly into a second outing.

But is a second season of Get Millie Black on the cards? Read on to find out everything we know so far.

Will there be a Get Millie Black season 2?

Tamara Lawrance as Millie-Jean Black in Get Millie Black. Channel 4

As of now, Channel 4 and HBO have not renewed Get Millie Black for season 2.

With the drama premiering in the US in November 2024 and now in the UK in March 2025, it could be that the co-production is waiting to assess viewership figures across the board.

So, it could be that the series needs to finish airing in the UK before any concrete decisions are made.

But it's certainly something that series lead Tamara Lawrance would be up for, telling RadioTimes.com: "I was left feeling like, 'I hope we get a season 2,' because there are so many more things to explore."

Lawrance went on: "The fact that we've seen a crime drama coming out of the Caribbean, it's like, what about horrors? What about, like, romances?

"I just think this show could inspire the fact that any type of story that you could think of, you could maybe set in Saint Lucia or something and give other people a platform, people that we don't normally see on TV a platform.

"I just think Millie has more to explore, and unfortunately, it feels like there's a lot of shows that have particularly Black women leads [that] don't get renewed, and so I would hope that wouldn't be the case for Millie as we've seen for some others, which has been a real shame."

Similarly, series creator and writer Marlon James told The Hollywood Reporter: "I do hope it goes to another season. There are a lot of unfinished stories.

"For one, we have a brother and sister over in the UK hellbent on revenge. Millie just wrecked their lives big time. And she comes back to a Jamaica where she’s more alone than ever. What is she going to do? And where the hell is Hibiscus?"

When could a potential Get Millie Black season 2 be released?

There's no real telling when a potential season 2 could be coming to our screens.

The first season was filmed back in 2022, with production lasting a few months in Jamaica.

So, with a 2024/2025 release, the series certainly had quite a gap between filming and its eventual premieres in the US and UK.

If Get Millie Black were to be greenlit soon, we may expect a potential second season to be released in 2027, but of course, would hope for sooner.

Who could star in a potential Get Millie Black season 2?

Gershwyn Eustache Jnr and Tamara Lawrance in Get Millie Black. HBO

It wouldn't be Get Millie Black without Tamara Lawrance at the helm as Millie-Jean, so we'd expect her to reprise her leading role for season 2, if it were to go ahead.

However, with Millie having been suspended from her duties in the Jamaican Police Force, we'd have to wait and see exactly where her story will go and who she'll cross paths with.

We'd assume that Curtis (Gershwyn Eustache Jnr) and Daniel (Jomo Dixon) would continue to be in Millie's life, but after some serious tension in the final episodes, their friendship may never be the same.

Speaking about what we could expect in a potential season 2, Lawrance told RadioTimes.com: "I hope we get a season 2, I think it would be so fun. There's so many more characters – because it's such an ensemble piece as well, it's very kind of, like, an episodic pilgrimage.

"The journey she's on, she meets all these people along the way that take her a bit further on in the case. And so, similarly, what is so fun about detective dramas is that in doing her detecting, she has to keep discovering things.

"And so that means that there is just a huge scope for new cast, for more undiscovered talent, for more international talent, for more stories that can come come out of the Caribbean as well."

There were quite a few shocking deaths in season 1, so we wouldn't be seeing the likes of Luke Holborn (Joe Dempsie), Janet Fenton (Shernet Swearine) or Freddie Somerville (Peter John Thwaites).

With the case of Natalie (aka Lindo) and her brother remaining at an all-time large, we'd expect that story to continue into season 2 as the pair likely seek revenge for Millie upending their operation.

So, we'd expect to perhaps see more of Umi Myers and Jamael Westman in those roles, and also Anjli Mohindra, if she continues to help Millie from London.

Even though season 1 ends with the whereabouts of Hibiscus not being known, she is central to not just Millie's story but the series, so we'd certainly expect to see more of Chyna McQueen.

The Get Millie Black cast that we'd expect to see in a potential season 2 are as follows.

Tamara Lawrance as Millie-Jean Black

Chyna McQueen as Hibiscus

Gershwyn Eustache Jnr as Curtis

Anjli Mohindra as Meera Thakur

Christopher Daley as Lance Stennet

Belinda Reid as Barracat

Jomo Dixon as Daniel

Derrick Levy as Richie

Umi Myers as Natalie Danvers (aka Lindo)

Jamael Westman as Nico Danvers

What could a potential Get Millie Black season 2 be about?

Chyna McQueen as Hibiscus in Get Millie Black. Channel 4/HBO

There's definitely a lot to explore in a potential season 2, so there's no telling where and when Get Millie Black could pick back up from.

The finale saw Millie finally recognise Jamaica as her home, so we doubt she'd return to the UK unless her work forced her back there.

We did see that she was left to pack up her things from the station and had been suspended by the JPF, but we doubt that would stop Millie from investigating missing children.

It's likely that Barracat could bring Millie back into the fold – even though she majorly went against protocol by going undercover in the UK – but likely wouldn't make it easy for her.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com about the potential for season 2, Tamara Lawrance said: "She has to confront some demons. If we were to get a season 2, where is Millie’s mental health going to be at? What is she going to use to distract herself?

"Is she going to be somebody that is going to start confronting the things she needs to confront or is there going to be another case that suddenly takes front and centre so that she can avoid all of those things?"

She continued: "I think the Hibiscus storyline is massively open-ended; where is she? What happened to her and will Hibiscus ever forgive Millie for abandoning her a second time?

"Also, the Lindo storyline – Lindo escaped, and so there is still so much to explore there in terms of that ring within the UK and the continuing relationship between former colonies and Britain."

Get Millie Black will begin airing on Channel 4 at 9pm on Wednesday 5th March.

