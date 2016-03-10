In response to this outpouring of grief, the author wrote a blog to reassure fans that he was "not dead yet", thanking them for caring but also admitting that it was rather strange to be mourned when you're still alive.

"While it is strangely moving to realize that so many people around the world care so deeply about my life and death," he wrote. "I have to go with Mark Twain and insist that the rumors of my death have been greatly exaggerated.

"It was Sir George Martin, of Beatles fame, who has passed away. Not me.

He will be missed. I never met Sir George (I did meet Paul McCartney once, for about a minute, while waiting for the valet to bring my rental car up at the Four Seasons in Beverly Hills), but like many millions of others, I loved the Beatles, and Martin's contribution to their music is worthy of recognition and honor.

"As for me, I am still here, still writing, still editing, still going to movies and reading books, and I expect to hang around for quite a while yet, thank you very much.

But thank you all for caring."

Martin then posted a video of the Beatles' Yesterday in tribute to the late, great record producer.