The spy thriller, based on Mick Herron's novel series, is set to return to Apple TV+ on Friday 2nd December - and it looks like the past will be back to haunt the leader of Slough House, AKA where service rejects go to die,

RadioTimes.com sat down with Oldman ahead of season 2's release to discuss what the new episodes have in store for his character.

When asked whether it was fair to say that season 2 featured a more personal story for Lamb, the Darkest Hour actor said: "Yeah, that's fair to say – the so-called natural death of Dicky Bow, that brings up a lot of the past for Lamb and from the get go he really has a suspicion that there's more to it than meets the eye, and believes that he was murdered, [so] he recruits his, you know, his gang of losers and misfits [to investigate].

Gary Oldman as Jackson Lamb in Slow Horses. Apple TV+

"Dicky’s from that sort of Cold War era and Lamb knew him, if not directly worked with him. He knew him from that era. It’s like that sort of marine mentality, isn't it? You know, ‘We never leave a man behind,' kind of thing. He's very protective and loyal in that sense."

He added: "So yes, it is [more personal] – it really is literally, the past […] being asleep for years, and then kind of bubbles up and comes to the surface. It really is bringing up old scores, and old wounds."

