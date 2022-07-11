This week's Radio Times is a crime writer special

La Plante speaks about the possible return of Prime Suspect, saying: “If someone were to say to me, we want to do one more Prime Suspect, I’d say Jane Tennison’s retired but she has maybe become a crime writer and as a result fishes into a cold case. That’s a possibility.”

With BritBox Original Murder in Provence now coming to ITV, this week’s Radio Times magazine is a crime writer special, featuring interviews with authors Lynda La Plante, Mick Herron, Val McDermid, ML Longworth and Michael Connelly.

Meanwhile, McDermid explains how TV adaptations have in the past influenced her own writing, adding: "We made six series and a special of Wire in the Blood and I loved the blue plastic bag they gave to Robson Green’s Tony Hill, so I gave Tony a blue plastic bag in later books."

Also in this week’s Radio Times:

Alison Steadman talks about whether Gavin & Stacey will return, as well as the increasing number of roles for older actresses. She says: "Once upon a time, people would say, 'Ooh, once you hit 40, they don’t want to know. You’re not sexy or fanciable, people don’t want to look at you, so you get pushed out.' That’s horrible, so I’m glad we no longer think that way."

Rafe Spall discusses taking a break from acting and the influence of his father Timothy, stating: "My drama school was sitting there with my dad shouting at the TV, telling me what was good and what was bad. He was the absolute architect of my taste."

Channel 5 director of programmes Ben Frow speaks about the TV industry, saying it is "without question" inherently snobbish. He explains: "That’s why I can’t bear much of that side of the industry. I think it’s very privileged... So the best way of giving us a bloody nose, because they can’t do it through ratings, is to prevent any of our very successful shows winning awards." Frow also talks about whether Home and Away could be axed like Neighbours and about the potential to adapt Nadine Dorries’ novels for TV.

Murder in Provence starts on ITV on Sunday 17th July at 8pm, with the full series available to stream on BritBox now. For more to watch, check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.

