Gangs of London season 3 first look as fan-favourite characters collide for explosive drama
The series is scheduled to return in 2025.
Gangs of London season 3 is officially on the way – and now Sky has unveiled an ominous teaser and first-look images for the third instalment of the gritty crime drama.
The new chapter picks up with undercover-cop-turned-enforcer Elliot Finch (Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù) navigating his new role as a top-level criminal, but his reign is soon disrupted when a spiked shipment of cocaine kills hundreds of Londoners.
The official synopsis for season 3 continues: "The Wallaces, Luan, Lale, and the street gangs face devastating consequences as personal vendettas collide with professional power struggles bleeding into violent turf wars.
"In the ruthless fight for control of London’s criminal underworld, no one is safe. This was no accident — it was a calculated attack. But who’s pulling the strings?"
The teaser shows various snippets of the chaos to come, and gives us a glimpse of several returning characters back in action, including Joe Cole’s Sean Wallace, Dìrísù’s Elliot and Michelle Fairley’s Marian Wallace, as a voice-over asks: "Do you want some advice? Get as far away from here as you can because this life of ours takes everything you have."
You can watch the trailer now.
Alongside Cole, Dìrísù and Fairley, other returning characters in season 3 include Lucian Msamati as Ed Dumani, Brian Vernel as Billy Wallace, Pippa Bennett-Warner as Shannon Dumani, Narges Rashidi as Lale, Asif Raza Mir as Asif Afidi, Orli and Eri Shuka as Luan and Mirlinda Dushaj, Jahz Armando as Saba, and Fady Elsayed as Faz.
Meanwhile, new additions include Andrew Koji, Richard Dormer, and T’Nia Miller, while Phil Daniels, Ruth Sheen, and Mat Fraser are set to appear as guests in the upcoming season.
Gangs of London 3 will be available on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW in 2025.
Authors
Molly Moss is a Trends Writer for Radio Times, covering the latest trends across TV, film and more. She has an MA in Newspaper Journalism and has previously written for publications including The Guardian, The Times and The Sun Online.