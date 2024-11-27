The official synopsis for season 3 continues: "The Wallaces, Luan, Lale, and the street gangs face devastating consequences as personal vendettas collide with professional power struggles bleeding into violent turf wars.

"In the ruthless fight for control of London’s criminal underworld, no one is safe. This was no accident — it was a calculated attack. But who’s pulling the strings?"

Joe Cole as Sean Wallace in Gangs of London season 3. Sky.

The teaser shows various snippets of the chaos to come, and gives us a glimpse of several returning characters back in action, including Joe Cole’s Sean Wallace, Dìrísù’s Elliot and Michelle Fairley’s Marian Wallace, as a voice-over asks: "Do you want some advice? Get as far away from here as you can because this life of ours takes everything you have."

You can watch the trailer now.

Alongside Cole, Dìrísù and Fairley, other returning characters in season 3 include Lucian Msamati as Ed Dumani, Brian Vernel as Billy Wallace, Pippa Bennett-Warner as Shannon Dumani, Narges Rashidi as Lale, Asif Raza Mir as Asif Afidi, Orli and Eri Shuka as Luan and Mirlinda Dushaj, Jahz Armando as Saba, and Fady Elsayed as Faz.

Meanwhile, new additions include Andrew Koji, Richard Dormer, and T’Nia Miller, while Phil Daniels, Ruth Sheen, and Mat Fraser are set to appear as guests in the upcoming season.

Gangs of London 3 will be available on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW in 2025.

