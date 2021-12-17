Gangs of London season 2 unveils production teaser and first-look images

Sky has released first-look images from the hotly-anticipated Gangs of London season two, as well as a production teaser giving fans a dramatic look behind-the-scenes on the hit show.

The violent crime drama amassed a large fanbase upon its initial debut in 2020, becoming the biggest Sky Original drama launch on Sky Atlantic of the past five years.

Depicting a power struggle between the various warring families of London’s underworld, the series ended on a shocking note that left fans wondering where the story would go next.

We now know that Gangs of London season two will pick up one year after the events of the first, with London plunged into chaos as the remaining gangs battle to fill a sizeable power vacuum, putting the city’s very soul at stake.

The production teaser released below gives us an advance look at the action we can expect to see, from blood-soaked brawls to suspenseful stand-offs, while also giving an insight into how the ambitious series is made.

In addition, Sky has released a number of official images from the next chapter, led by the return of Ṣọpẹ Dìrísù’s uncover cop Elliot Finch (see top image), who became intimately involved with the Dumani crime family last time around.

Lucian Msamati will reprise his role as Dumani patriarch Ed, spotted in the production teaser above, while I May Destroy You star Paapa Essiedu (below) is also back as his son, Alex.

It will be intriguing to see where crime boss Marian Wallace (Michelle Fairley, below) finds herself in the upcoming episodes, after her enterprise was dealt a devastating blow in the season one finale.

There will also be a number of new additions to the Gangs of London cast in season two, including Waleed Zuaiter (Baghdad Central), Salem Kali (Dealer) and Aymen Hamdouchi (Criminal: UK).

French rapper Jasmine Armando makes her television debut here, acting opposite A Private War’s Fady El-Sayed, with the two pictured together below in a particularly dramatic shot.

Gangs of London returns to Sky and NOW in 2022. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.

