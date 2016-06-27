Ramsey is set to appear next as the star of the BBC's new adaptation of The Worst Witch, and after seeing her in this week's Game of Thrones, we can't wait to see how she'll get on as Mildred Hubble.

#WatchingThrones BRAVO to the actor playing The Lady Lyanna Mormont! (Bella Ramsey) She really stole the show!! @GameOfThrones — Burasuta (@TheGreyBomb) June 6, 2016

As for her character Lyanna Mormont, we're very intrigued to see where she goes next...

Game of Thrones continues next Monday on Sky Atlantic