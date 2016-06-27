Game of Thrones just discovered an incredible new child actor
Forget Maisie Williams, Bella Ramsey is queen of the show as tiny badass Lyanna Mormont
Game of Thrones' Lyanna Mormont may only be 10 years old - but she takes no prisoners. In season six episode seven The Broken Man, we first meet the young ruler of the Bear Islands, the niece of the late Lord Commander of the Night’s Watch.
Lyanna is played by child actor Bella Ramsey - and it seems that, like Maisie Williams before her, the Game of Thrones casting team have discovered a hell of a star.
Ramsey is set to appear next as the star of the BBC's new adaptation of The Worst Witch, and after seeing her in this week's Game of Thrones, we can't wait to see how she'll get on as Mildred Hubble.
#WatchingThrones BRAVO to the actor playing The Lady Lyanna Mormont! (Bella Ramsey) She really stole the show!! @GameOfThrones
— Burasuta (@TheGreyBomb) June 6, 2016
As for her character Lyanna Mormont, we're very intrigued to see where she goes next...
Game of Thrones continues next Monday on Sky Atlantic