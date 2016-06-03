Coldhands' identity has never been revealed, but fans did wonder whether or not he could in fact be Benjen Stark. You might remember him from Game of Thrones series 1 (when he went trotting off beyond The Wall and never returned), or from the most recent episode of series 6. Just when you thought Bran and Meera were done for, in rode the mysterious man in the hood to save the day – and of course, he turned out to be Bran's uncle.

Benjen explained that the Children of The Forest had used their magical powers to save him after he'd been attacked by the White Walkers. It seems the pesky kids created the frozen beasts, so it's no wonder they know how to deal with the injuries inflicted by them.

With all that backstory considered, Isaac Hempstead Wright's latest tweet is rather interesting.

He all but confirms that Uncle Benjen and Coldhands are one and the same.

And show creator D.B Weiss refers to him in similar terms too.

But George RR Martin has previously denied that's the case... could he have been telling fibs to turn the trail on this mystery cold?

After all that R+L=J business, we wouldn't be surprised if he wanted to stop fans working out another major plot twist.