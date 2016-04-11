It's only a matter of weeks until the debut of Game of Thrones series six, but some people have already seen it – namely, the cast and other guests at the star-studded season premiere last night, which took place in sunny LA.

You can see the boys and girls of Westeros in all their finery below, though there's one notable omission – Jon Snow actor Kit Harington, who's still been saying his character's dead despite all evidence to the contrary.