The Gallows Pole soundtrack: Every song in the BBC period drama
From The Mystery Lights to Goat, here's all of the bands and songs featured in Shane Meadows's new series.
Shane Meadows has ventured into period drama for his latest project, The Gallows Pole, which is available to watch in full now on BBC iPlayer.
The series tells the story of David Hartley, who in 18th century Yorkshire assembled a gang of weavers and land-workers to produce fake gold coins, going on to be known as the king of the coiners.
However, just because he's changed genres from his previous series and films, that does not mean that the soundtrack for the series is any less engaging, punky and unique than fans of the writer-director have come to expect.
The show's soundtrack features songs from bands such as Goat, The Groundhogs and Dub Pistols amongst others, while one of the cast members, Jennifer Reid, provided new renditions of traditional songs.
Read on for everything you need to know about the soundtrack for The Gallows Pole.
The Gallows Pole opening and closing credits
The backing to the show's psychedelic opening credits comes from The Mystery Lights, with the theme tune being called What Happens When You Turn the Devil Down.
Meanwhile, the music that plays over the closing credits come from Goat, who also provide other tracks throughout the series. The song is Let It Burn.
The series also features traditional music from the period, as performed by cast member Jennifer Reid who plays Barb, and fiddler Tom Kitching. These included Miller Of Dee and Old Simon the King.
Episode 1 - The Resurrection of Dave
What Will We Do When We Have No Money? – Lankum
Winter Circle – Balmorhea
The Fold – Wickerbird
Remembrance – Balmorhea
Episode 2 - Thy Had a Dream
Cherry Red – The Groundhogs
Ecstacy - Crooked Still
Cold Light Of Day – Lewsberg
Light on the Firing Line – Michael Clark
Episode 3 - The Anti-Heist
Peaches (feat. Rodney P & Terry Hall) – Dub Pistols
Fill My Mouth – Goat
Gathering of Ancient Tribes – Goat
Fever To the Form – Nick Mulvey
