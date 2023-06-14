The series tells the story of David Hartley , who in 18th century Yorkshire assembled a gang of weavers and land-workers to produce fake gold coins, going on to be known as the king of the coiners.

Shane Meadows has ventured into period drama for his latest project, The Gallows Pole , which is available to watch in full now on BBC iPlayer.

However, just because he's changed genres from his previous series and films, that does not mean that the soundtrack for the series is any less engaging, punky and unique than fans of the writer-director have come to expect.

The show's soundtrack features songs from bands such as Goat, The Groundhogs and Dub Pistols amongst others, while one of the cast members, Jennifer Reid, provided new renditions of traditional songs.

Read on for everything you need to know about the soundtrack for The Gallows Pole.

The Gallows Pole opening and closing credits

Michael Socha as David Hartley with the Stag Men in The Gallows Pole. BBC/Element Pictures (GP) Limited/Objective Feedback LLC/Dean Rogers

The backing to the show's psychedelic opening credits comes from The Mystery Lights, with the theme tune being called What Happens When You Turn the Devil Down.

Meanwhile, the music that plays over the closing credits come from Goat, who also provide other tracks throughout the series. The song is Let It Burn.

The series also features traditional music from the period, as performed by cast member Jennifer Reid who plays Barb, and fiddler Tom Kitching. These included Miller Of Dee and Old Simon the King.

The Gallows Pole soundtrack: Every song in the BBC period drama

Episode 1 - The Resurrection of Dave

Joe the Pickpocket (Joe Sproulle) (second from right) with more of the cast of The Gallows Pole BBC/Element Pictures (GP) Limited/Objective Feedback LLC/Dean Rogers

What Will We Do When We Have No Money? – Lankum

Winter Circle – Balmorhea

The Fold – Wickerbird

Remembrance – Balmorhea

Episode 2 - Thy Had a Dream

Grace Hartley (Sophie McShera) in The Gallows Pole BBC/Element Pictures (GP) Limited/Objective Feedback LLC/Dean Rogers

Cherry Red – The Groundhogs

Ecstacy - Crooked Still

Cold Light Of Day – Lewsberg

Light on the Firing Line – Michael Clark

Episode 3 - The Anti-Heist

Isaac Hartley (Samuel Edward Cook), David Hartley (Michael Socha), Tom Hartley (Dave Perkins), Susie (Nicole Barber-Lane), Rose (Sharondeep Kaur Johal) and William Hartley (Thomas Turgoose) in The Gallows Pole BBC/Element Pictures (GP) Limited/Objective Feedback LLC/Dean Rogers

Peaches (feat. Rodney P & Terry Hall) – Dub Pistols

Fill My Mouth – Goat

Gathering of Ancient Tribes – Goat

Fever To the Form – Nick Mulvey

