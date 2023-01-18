If you're a fan of On My Block, you'll undoubtedly be excited for this upcoming spin-off series that focuses on a new core group of four friends, navigating the usual teenage angst and... a dark curse.

Coming-of-age series seem to be having a major moment on Netflix right now and we're definitely not complaining. In addition to Ginny & Georgia season 2 taking everyone by storm, Lockwood & Co. is landing on the streaming giant soon, as well as Freeridge.

From the looks of the new trailer, it's set to be a hilarious tale of adventure and sibling rivalry. It's landing on Netflix this February so read on for everything we know about the new series so far, including cast and release date.

Freeridge: Keyla Monterroso Mejia as Gloria. Kevin Estrada, Netflix

When On My Block was released on Netflix back in 2018, it became an instant hit because of its comedy and high-fuelled teenage drama. But the series sadly came to an end with its final fourth season, which was released in October 2021.

Luckily for fans, the fun of Freeridge will see many of the same antics return and we don't have long to wait at all. The new eight-part comedy series will be released on Netflix on Thursday 2nd February.

Freeridge cast

Freeridge. (L to R) Keyla Monterroso Mejia as Gloria, Bryana Salaz as Ines, Tenzing Trainor as Cameron, Ciara Riley Wilson as Demi. Kevin Estrada, Netflix

The following cast members will be starring in Freeridge:

Keyla Monterroso Mejia as Gloria

Bryana Salaz as Ines

Tenzing Norgay Trainor as Cam

Ciara Riley Wilson as Demi

Peggy Blow as Marisol

Michael Solomon

Zaire Adams

J.R. Villarreal

Jean Paul San Pedro

Paula Garcés

Eric Gutierrez, Eme Ikwuakor and Raushanah Simmons will also be rounding out the cast of Freeridge and will be reprising their roles from On My Block.

Freedridge plot

After the standout success of On My Block, fans were initially surprised to learn that the series was coming to an end in its fourth and final season. But lucky for us all, the show's creators weren't quite done with Freeridge.

More like this

After developing On My Block, Lauren Iungerich, Eddie Gonzalez and Jeremy Haft are back to bring Freeridge to life with co-creators Jamie Uyeshiro and Jamie Dooner.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Named after the fictional Los Angeles neighbourhood that On My Block takes place in, Freeridge follows a new group of friends who may or may not have unleashed a deadly curse, kicking off an unforgettable adventure.

It's set to bring a heavy dose of misfortune into their lives but amidst the usual tribulations of their teenage years, will they be able to cope?

Is there a trailer for Freeridge?

There most certainly is! And although the premise makes the series sound slightly scary and serious, the trailer proves that Freeridge is going to be a light-hearted, comedic hit that viewers will lap up in no time.

Watch the trailer below.

Freedridge is coming to Netflix on Thursday 2nd February. Sign up for Netflix from £6.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.