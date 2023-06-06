The new thriller follows Laura (Joyner), a woman with a seemingly perfect life, whose private struggles are preyed upon by a mysterious new acquaintance named Emily (Rachel Shenton).

Jo Joyner stars in an exclusive first-look clip from For Her Sins episode 2, which premieres on Channel 5 tonight.

For reasons unknown, Emily is enacting a revenge plot against Laura that risks tearing apart her loving family – and it appears that her latest trap has worked.

In the clip below, we learn that Laura never returned home from a night out with Emily, who spiked her drink and encouraged her to rekindle an old flame. The terrible truth begins to dawn in the clip below – watch now:

The emotional discussion sees Laura's husband, Rob (Duncan Pow), ask her if she's happy with their suburban life or if she yearns for the non-stop partying of their younger years.

She assures him that she couldn't be happier with their marriage and beloved children, but then recalls a steamy kiss shared the previous night with her ex, Tom (Ansu Kabia).

Of course, this is in large part a consequence of Emily's scheming, but her motives are being kept under wraps for the time being. The only substantial hint so far is her connection to a boy named Jamie, who drowned at a holiday resort years earlier.

We may learn more about the character this evening, with the official episode synopsis teasing that a "mysterious man" from the previous night's party will approach Emily with a proposition. How will this affect her plans? Tune in to find out.

