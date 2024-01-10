Fool Me Once soundtrack: Every song in the Harlan Coben drama
The series dropped on the platform on New Year's Day.
Harlan Coben's latest series adaptation Fool Me Once has landed on Netflix and hooked in viewers with its various twists and turns, soaring to the top of the UK streaming charts.
Dropping on New Year’s Day, Fool Me Once is the latest in a long line of Coben’s Netflix adaptations, including The Stranger and Stay Close.
The series stars Michelle Keegan as a newly single mother who sets out to uncover the truth after the sudden death (and apparent revival) of her husband (Richard Armitage).
The action is accompanied by an epic score by David Buckley and Luke Richards, as well as a handful of songs.
So, what is the theme song in the eight-part series and which other tracks feature? Read on for everything you need to know about the show's soundtrack.
What is the opening song in Fool Me Once?
The song in the opening credits of the show is Inside by Chris Avantgarde & Red Rosamond.
Read on for a list of the other songs featured in the series.
Fool Me Once: Every song in the Netflix series
Episode 1
- Inside by Chris Avantgarde & Red Rosamond
- You're the Greatest by Billy Scott
Episode 2
- Inside by Chris Avantgarde & Red Rosamond
Episode 3
- Inside by Chris Avantgarde & Red Rosamond
Episode 4
- Inside by Chris Avantgarde & Red Rosamond
- You Do Something To Me by Paul Weller
Episode 5
- No featured songs
Episode 6
- Inside by Chris Avantgarde & Red Rosamond
- Dancing in the Moonlight by Toploader
Episode 7
- No featured songs
Episode 8
- Everybody Wants to Rule the World by Tears for Fears
- Inside by Chris Avantgarde & Red Rosamond
