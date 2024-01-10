The series stars Michelle Keegan as a newly single mother who sets out to uncover the truth after the sudden death (and apparent revival) of her husband (Richard Armitage).

The action is accompanied by an epic score by David Buckley and Luke Richards, as well as a handful of songs.

So, what is the theme song in the eight-part series and which other tracks feature? Read on for everything you need to know about the show's soundtrack.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What is the opening song in Fool Me Once?

The song in the opening credits of the show is Inside by Chris Avantgarde & Red Rosamond.

Read on for a list of the other songs featured in the series.

Fool Me Once: Every song in the Netflix series

Episode 1

Inside by Chris Avantgarde & Red Rosamond

You're the Greatest by Billy Scott

Episode 2

Inside by Chris Avantgarde & Red Rosamond

Episode 3

Inside by Chris Avantgarde & Red Rosamond

Episode 4

Richard Armitage as Joe and Michelle Keegan as Maya in Fool Me Once. Vishal Sharma/Netflix

Inside by Chris Avantgarde & Red Rosamond

You Do Something To Me by Paul Weller

Episode 5

No featured songs

Episode 6

Inside by Chris Avantgarde & Red Rosamond

Dancing in the Moonlight by Toploader

Episode 7

No featured songs

Episode 8

Everybody Wants to Rule the World by Tears for Fears

Inside by Chris Avantgarde & Red Rosamond

Fool Me Once is available to stream on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £6.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Want to visit Death in Paradise locations in Guadeloupe at a discount? Radio Times is offering savings of up to 7% for registered users booking their next holiday with travel website Expedia. Claim your exclusive Radio Times Expedia holiday discount now.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.